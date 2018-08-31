A Canadian Red Cross Community Outreach Team visiting communities impacted by this year’s Wildfires is in Quesnel.

They’re providing early recovery support as Jon Jackson, Operations Manager BC Wildfire Recovery explains

“The teams will be meeting with the families discussing what their impacts have been and then looking to see how we can help. That may include direct financial assistance also we’re working with other partner agencies in the area and we’re able to make referrals out to those other agencies where that’s appropriate”.

Jackson said the team can also provide frontline psychological support for individuals who incurred extra stress as a result of the wildfires.

The Canadian Red Cross Community Outreach Team will be in Quesnel today and tomorrow from 10 til 6 in the Activity Room at the Quesnel Arts and Recreation Centre.