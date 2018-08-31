The TSX is slipping over concerns on NAFTA negotiations.

The Bay Street Index is down 34 points to 16,336. Canada has reportedly made no concessions on the contentious dairy issue in NAFTA negotiations. Canadian officials are under a very tight timeline to finish the deal by the end of today facing tariff retaliation from Trump. The TSX is also weighted by the recent halt on construction for the TransMountain pipeline extension.

Across the border, the Dow is also down on Wall Street seven points to 25,979.

The price of crude is down to 69-84 a barrel.

The Loonie is slipping to 76.41 cents US.