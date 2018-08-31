The Province has reopened angling on the Horsefly River from Quesnel Lake to the Woodjam Bridge.

Angling was temporarily closed earlier this month due to water temperatures rising above 18 degrees which increases the mortality of catch and release rainbow trout.

The Province says water temperatures have now dropped below that due to cooling air temperatures.

“Reopening of the river when water temperatures drop below 18 C is consistent with the Horsefly River Angling Management Plan which was developed via a public consultation process,” it added in a news release.

To view in-season freshwater fishing regulation changes, visit: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/fw/fish/regulations/#Inseason