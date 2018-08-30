Another evacuation alert has been lifted in the Cariboo.

“The Narcosli area alert is now down to nothing so everyone in that area can take a nice big sigh of relief ,” said Tim Conrad, CRD public information officer.

“We really appreciate them being patient while we got to about 1,000 properties off of evacuation alert.”

The Narcosli Creek wildfire located approximately 31 kilometers southwest of Quesnel is 100 percent guarded and 80 percent contained.

“The status of this fire is now considered as being under control,” BC Wildfire Service said.

“This means that the fire has received sufficient suppression action to ensure no further spread of the fire.”

There are currently 49 active wildfires within the Cariboo Fire Centre. Of these, 11 are in Under Control status, 17 Being Held, and 21 fires are in Out of Control status.