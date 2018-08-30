One male was arrested by RCMP after a house in Williams Lake was struck by a bullet Thursday morning.

RCMP responded to the complaint of shots fired at the residence in the 300 block of 9th Avenue at 1:20 a.m.

“The house was occupied at the time and thankfully no one was injured,” North District Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a news release.

Investigation to date suggests that there were two males responsible.

“One male has been identified and has been arrested,” Saunderson said.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477