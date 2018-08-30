Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a break and enter which resulted in the alleged theft of a dirt bike from Spectra Power Sports.

The incident according to a media release occurred just after 4:00 a.m on Friday, August 24 when two male subjects broke into the complex by cutting the chain link fence that surrounds the business.

“Once inside the subjects went directly to two dirt bikes that were parked within the complex,” Cst. Jay Pickering said.

“They then pushed them out of the compound. Only one of the dirt bikes started and they then fled the crime scene on the bike.”

RCMP ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the Williams Lake detachment at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers also subscribes to web tips.