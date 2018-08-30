Expect some early Labour Day weekend traffic delays this morning if you’re heading out of the Cariboo to the Lower Mainland.

Another mudslide took place late Wednesday night in the South Cariboo forcing a closure in both directions on Hwy 97 between Cache Creek and Clinton.

Crews according to DriveBC are working to clear some of the debris as quickly as they can with an estimated time of re-opening by Noon today.

In the meantime, drivers heading southbound are being redirected onto Highway 24, then onto Highway 5 towards Kamloops. A north bound detour is available via highway 5 to little Fort and highway 24 Little Fort to 100 Mile House.

Mudslide activity also occurred earlier on Hwy 99 from Hat Creek Corner to BC Hwy 99. Motorists in the area were advised by DriveBC to watch muddy sections.