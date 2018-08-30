100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to a call of a fuel spill yesterday afternoon in front of A & W off of Highway 97.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander

“Our crews were able to quickly contain the spill to the initial area which was a parking lot and prevent the product from entering a nearby sewer drain which it was leaking into. No evacuations were required of the store or nearby stores and no injuries were reported”.

100 Mile Fire Rescue members stayed on site until a private contractor could clean up the spill.

Hollander said the District of 100 Mile House Public Works and the Ministry of Environment were contacted about the incident and there are no concerns to public safety.