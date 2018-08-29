The 2017 Williams Lake Stampede Queen has her eyes set on the title of Miss Rodeo Canada.

“I gave it some thought after my great year that I was able to represent the City and go all over the place, and take part in so many events,” said Kaylee Billyboy.

“I thought it would be even better to take it one step further and achieve my dream to become Miss Rodeo Canada.”

Billyboy adds that she has just finished the application process for the Miss Rodeo Canada competition that takes place during the Canadian Finals Rodeo October 29th to November 4th in Red Deer, Alberta.

“Definitely taking that step to gear up and start preparing for everything. It’s a lot of fun and I look forward to it,” Billyboy said.

“I have the support of the City and the Stampede Association, and then I also have quite a big following on Facebook and what not. My friends and family are a big support and I’m sure people within the community of Williams Lake will support me as well.”

Billyboy says that on September 15th she will be having a Williams Lake Derby called ‘Race for the Crown’ with horse races, wiener dog races, and chicken races at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds.

“Everyone is welcome to come out to that and cheer on their favorite racers,” she said.

“Following the races we will have dinner and a auction.”