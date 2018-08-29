Classes will soon resume and many parents are increasingly turning to online shopping for back-to school deals.

Online shopping for back-to-school according to Ebates Canada has more than doubled from 31 percent in just four years, and 94 percent of parents stated in a recent poll that their online spending for back-school this year will be as much or even more than last year.

Majority of parents are expecting to spend $166 on average per child which although down from $183 in 2017, is still higher than the average of $155 in 2014.

“Preparing kids for back to school is a stressful and time-consuming task for Canadian parents,” said Belinda Bauginet, VP of marketing and resident shopping expert.

“We’ve seen an increase in online back-to-school shopping over the last few years as parents seek alternate ways to find the best deals, while saving time.”

Ebates says while cost is a major stressor for parents, the best aspects of the back to school season according to the 1,010 Canadians sampled in the online survey are getting their kids back on a regular schedule with 15 percent finding that it makes their work schedule easier.

Eight percent of parents also agreed that not having to find ways to keep the kids entertained and getting the kids out of the house are the best part of back-to-school.

Students will be back in the classroom on September 4th in School District 27, and on September 5th in School District 28.