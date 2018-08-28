An evacuation order for a single property in the Gotchen Lake area in the South Cariboo was lifted Tuesday morning.

“We’re happy to report very low fire activity in that area so they’ve [BC Wildfire Service] allowed us to pull that order right down to an all clear which is actually something that happens not all that often,” said CRD public information officer, Tim Conrad.

With the area being popular for recreational users, the CRD reminds people to stay out of fire affected areas and obey all warning and hazard signs.

“We do ask people continue to be very cautious with their activities out there. It’s been a long fire season and we don’t want to make it any longer,” Conrad said.

An evacuation alert or order may need to be reissued if wildfire activity increases in the area.

There are currently 49 active wildfires within the Cariboo Fire Centre. Two fires were called out Monday.

Residents are encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding evacuation alerts and orders