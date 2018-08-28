A bus shelter will soon be constructed at G.R Baker Hospital in Quesnel.

Mayor Bob Simpson says that it has been a long standing request from users of the Northern medical health bus that comes down from Prince George though Quesnel to various points south.

“Like all buses there’s various reasons why it may or may not be exactly on time and individuals just have to stand out in the weather,” he says.

“So between the City of Quesnel and the Hospital we’ve been trying to figure out a good position for the shelter, and a third party has come along and raised some funds.”

The Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District will be providing a Foundation Partnership Grant totaling $5,480 which covers 40 percent of construction costs to the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation towards the bus shelter.

Simpson says he understands that the intention is to get it installed by this fall.

“The area around GR Baker Memorial Hospital is very squeezed for space and of course we’re also looking at an expansion to the hospital that will make that space even more of a premium so citing bus shelters there has been problematic even for the City’s transit system,” he said.

“The other issue of course is we’re in the process of working with the Ministry of Transportation to try and get Highway 97 off of Front Street which runs right beside the hospital and if we can get that moved that gives us more opportunity.”

“So Northern Health has found a location that they’re going to put the bus shelter just now.”