Quesnel RCMP report that a man who is alleged to have assaulted two off duty officers with bear spray after committing a robbery from Walmart has been located.

23 year old Aaron Smart was arrested Saturday afternoon almost 24 hours following the alleged offences.

Our off duty officers reacted quickly and selflessly in their attempt to stop the robbery as it occurred, but were hampered by the violence of the suspect,” Sgt. Andrew Burton said in a media release.

Their on duty colleagues were quick to follow up with the investigation and make the arrest.

Smart who was arrested on several other outstanding warrants currently remains in custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, August 28th.