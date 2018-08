The 19th annual South Cariboo Garlic Festival was a success over the weekend.

The weather and smoke didnt stop over 3000 people attending the event which pleased the organizers and vendors who were on site.

Organizer Jeanette Macrea gave thanks to all the volunteers who made the event possible, but said more volunteers are needed for next year.

She says that a shortage of volunteers led to some of the events not being held, such as the garlic peeling and eating contest.