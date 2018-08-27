Police responded after A man barricaded himself in a residence on Grey Crescent north of 100 Mile House on Sunday.

100 Mile RCMP and 100 Mile Traffic Services were called to the residence at approximately 1:10 PM after recieving reports of a suicidal male had barricading himself in.

Neighbors were notified to stay in their homes by the multiple RCMP members who attended. The man was apprehended under the mental health act of BC when he exited the home after a short negotiation by phone.

Police say that all firearms involved have been secured and there is no risk to the public.