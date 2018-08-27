It was a cool Monday morning in Williams Lake.

The Cariboo region according to Environment and Climate Change Canada is getting closer to seasonal normal temperatures.

Meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeon says that seasonal norms are a low of 7 degrees with a high of 22.

“Last week we had that big ridge that was dominating the province and it was also trapping the smoke-it was so hot, dry, and smoky. Now we have the ridge over the Pacific and a trough of low pressure to the east, and we’re getting the northwestern or northerly flow across the province that’s bringing cooler, but fresher air.”

Bergeon says the weather across the Cariboo for the next several days and in through the weekend looks quite unsettled with showers and lows ranging between 4 to 7 degrees with highs between 16 to 17.

He says while the cooler, moister weather is helping in fighting fires across the province there is still inactivity especially on the complex just south of Burns Lake that is still producing smoke which could drift at times into the direction of the Cariboo.

“We still have local smoke in the forecast, but we don’t expect it will be nearly as extensive or bad as it was last week because it’s being more dispersed by the conditions right now,” Bergeon said.

The wet, cooler weather in the Cariboo which was seen over the past weekend assisted in two evacuation orders being downgraded and two alerts being lifted by the Cariboo Regional District.

Evacuation orders downgraded to an alert included 23 properties in the Narcosli Creek area and 10 properties in the Kluskus area. Evacuation alerts rescinded included Upper Dog Creek Road and Gustafson Dog Creek FSR area in the South Cariboo, and the Mayfield Lake area near Williams Lake.

The BC Wildfire Serivce said Monday that the fire danger rating is generally ‘low’ with large pockets of ‘moderate’ through the west and northwestern portions of the Cariboo Fire Centre.