The long time dreams of Williams Lake Community Policing and the Rotary Club of making Boitanio Park a safer place through lightning will soon be fulfilled.

The fishing installation of six LED lights in the park is nearing.

“Community policing we were able to save some funds from the musical ride a few years ago and we were able to save some funds on a civil forfeiture grant that we got, and through partnership with the Rotary Club as well as a grant that we got through the integrated community safety initiative we were able to cobble up enough money,” said manager of community safety, Dave Dickson.

“This has been a dream for many years.”

Dickson adds that looking through crime prevention through environmental design that it causes scoundrels to go elsewhere.

“We want that to be a safe place, we want a place for our community to go and have a good time so by putting some lights in there that will help ,” he says.

“It will be a dream that we have the park all illuminated, but funding, scrounging up money here and there takes time.”

Director of Municipal Services, Gary Muraca confirmed that the installation of the lights started in April with a local contractor installing the bases for them.

He says that the poles are currently on back order and will likely not be installed until the second week of September.

The custom decorative lights cost around $23,000.

“Through a great partnership we’ll have a proud moment when those light are turned on and it’s little bit further for people to be able to go for a walk,” Dickson said.

“That’s what it’s about-a safe community.”