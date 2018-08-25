In less than 24 hours, the Cariboo Regional District has downgraded another evacuation order to an alert.

The Cariboo Regional District on Saturday downgraded the evacuation order for 23 properties in the Narcosli Creek due an improving fire situation according to public information officer Tim Conrad.

Also downgraded to an alert is 544 properties in the Northern CRD Boundary south to Titetown area.

Conrad reminds residents that because those areas still remain on alert they need to be ready to go and have a plan in place to pull out of the area if necessary.

“They should sign up to our emergency notification system and stay in touch with the Cariboo Regional District’s social media and website pages,” he said.

“Also we ask that they stay out of the wildfire areas so that crews can continue to work without being interrupted. There will be lot of activity in that area for at least some time yet.”

An evacuation alert in the South Cariboo meanwhile was lifted in the Upper Dog Creek Road and Gustafson Dog Creek FSR area.

There are currently 52 active wildfires including 6 fires of note within the Cariboo Fire Centre.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll have some more changes to evacuation orders and alerts if this rain keeps up,” said Conrad.

Use the CRD’s online interactive map to see all the areas on evacuation alert or order and the wildfires in the area: https://bit.ly/2tcpS1e