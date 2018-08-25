A robbery suspect remains at large after allegedly bear spraying two off duty officers in Quesnel.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Riddle says officers responded to reports of a robbery at Walmart before 9 p.m on Friday.

He says that two off duty officers who were inside the store shopping at the time heard an employee yelling at a man who is suspected to have stolen a television and then threatened staff with bear spray.

“Both officers chased the man through the parking lot towards Highway 97,” Riddle said.

“One officer caught the suspect and identified himself as a police officer in an attempt to arrest the suspect. The suspect dropped the television, pulled out a canister of bear spray, and sprayed the officer directly in the face at close range.”

The second officer according to Riddle was also hit with bear spray.

He says despite officers setting up containment in the area and calling for the police dog service in Prince George to attend, the suspect was not captured and it is believed that he may have had an accomplice waiting for him in a vehicle nearby.

“Luckily neither officer sustained any lasting injury,” Riddle said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.