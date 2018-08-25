544 properties in the Northern CRD Boundary south to Titetown area can now return home.

The Cariboo Regional District downgraded the evacuation order for the properties to an evacuation alert late Friday afternoon.

“Wildfires remain active and firefighting activities continue in the area,” said the CRD.

“ It is important for residents to stay out of active wildfire areas. Interfering in an active fire area will result in crews ceasing ground and air operations potentially endangering nearby properties.”

Since these areas remain on evacuation alert, residents must be prepared in case the area receives a future evacuation order

Seven evacuation orders and six alerts currently remain in place within the Cariboo Regional District.

Use the CRD’s online interactive map to see all the areas on evacuation alert or order and the wildfires in the area: https://bit.ly/2tcpS1e