Two new weekday trips will be available for transit riders in Williams Lake next month.

BC Transit communications manager Jonathon Dyck says that the changes are coming as a result of a service review that was presented to Council in 2017.

“It was seen that there was a need for some more trips in the afternoon on these two routes so Council endorsed that and that’s what we’re moving forward with,” he said.

Dyck adds that it’s interesting to note that route 1 is the busiest route in the Williams Lake transit system.

“We take it to our best to listen to customer feedback and make changes based on that feedback and what we’re seeing in terms of ridership so that’s what we’ve done with these changes.”

Effective Tuesday, September 4th, the two new trips on route 1 Community Bus will leave Boitanio Park at 1:45 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. with the two new trips on route 3 South Lakeside leaving Boitanio Park at3:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Fare changes will also be coming September 1st with the price of $15.75 for a 10 ticket sheet applying to all customers eliminating the price of $13.50 for seniors and students.

“It’s also important to note that local governments make the decision about fares,” Dyck says.

“So what they do is they decide what fares and fare products will be offered and then they retain all revenue from those fare products to help offset their share of the cost towards the transit systems. At the end of the day local governments make the decision about the fares based on advice by BC Transit and in collaboration with BC Transit, but they make the ultimate decisions.”

The single, one-way cash fare in Williams Lake will remain unchanged at $1.75 and monthly passes will continue to be available for $43 (adults) or $36 (students and seniors).

In Quesnel minor changes will also be coming effective September 1st on routes 1 West Quesnel and 2 Red Bluff due to the relocation of the Quesnel Junior Secondary School.

For more information on transit in your community click here.