Limited visibility from continuing heavy smoke is resulting in crews yet again focusing on small areas for majority of the fires within the Baezaeko Complex west of Quesnel.

“We were able to get some aircraft up later this afternoon in some areas in the north,” said BC Wildfire Service information officer Ellie Dupont.

“But most of the fires have been socked in and we weren’t able to get the helicopters out as much as we’d like to.”

Despite having a lot of suppression efforts curtailed, crews however according to Dupont are making progress building guards around the fire.

“There’s a lot of equipment that is moving around the back roads around Nazko,” she says.

“We would appreciate it if people drove carefully according to the rules of the road and hopefully nobody will get hurt.”

BC Wildfire Service on Thursday was able to complete a reconnaissance flight of the Shag Creek fire located North of Itcha Ilgachuz Park that showed all primary structures are intact.

There are currently 58 active wildfires within the Cariboo Fire Centre including the Baezaeko Complex which is comprised of the Blackwater River, Narcosli Creek, North Baezaeko, and Shag Creek wildfires of note.

Air quality health indices with a very high health risk were being observed Friday afternoon across B.C’s Interior including Williams Lake and Quesnel.