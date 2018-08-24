Williams Lake Crime Reduction Unit, General Duty Members, and Police Dog Services made multiple arrests following a search of a residence within the city of Williams Lake.

During the course of the investigation, which began over the July 2018 long weekend, a search warrant was executed on a residence on Soda Creek Road.

“As a result of the investigation and the evidence seized, the RCMP conducted a search warrant at a home and has seized what is suspected to be a various quantity of illicit drugs [ suspected to be fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, testosterone, and anndrol] as well as weapons, prohibited weapons and a large sum of cash,” said North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

Six individuals have been arrested and Saunderson says they could face charges in connection with drug possession and trafficking, as well as firearms-related offences.

The matter is set for Wednesday, December 19th in Williams Lake Provincial Court.

Williams Lake RCMP continue to target individuals involved in these types of repeated offences said OIC Williams Lake Detachment, Inspector Jeff Pelley in a news release.

“Drugs and weapons offences remain a high priority of the RCMP, especially those who are alleged to be trafficking fentanyl.”

RCMP continue to investigate and ask anyone with any information to contact the Williams Lake Detachment at 250 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers.