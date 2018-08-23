Getting around one City street in the Lakecity is going to be a little different for both pedestrians and motorists.

Road access to Fourth Avenue in Williams Lake is restricted from the intersections at Borland Street and Proctor Street.

The closure will be in effect for at least a month to allow sidewalk and road development for the future Cariboo Place that will have 70 publicly funded care beds as well as two private pay beds.

Access will still be open to local traffic to Jubilee House, the Seniors Activity Centre, and Stagecoach Apartments.

For any further information, contact Gary Muraca, Director of Municipal Services at 250-392-1783.