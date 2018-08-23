The Emergency Support Services Reception Centre operating out of the Lake City Secondary Campus in Williams Lake closed Thursday afternoon.

“Because we have so few people left in care in town, it just makes no sense to tie up the school,” said Dave Dickson, City manager of emergency support services.

“School is starting in one week and it would be nice for them to be able to get any final polishing they need done to the floors, etcetera so we’re going to be dismantling the Centre.”

Dickson adds that while now closed they will remain on call.

“If somebody has any ESS questions or people that are in care in town in the hotels and need an extension, they would simply give us a call,” he says.

“If, and we certainly hope and pray that this doesn’t’ happen, but if the fires were to ramp up again and Prince George asked us to open up our centre again within moments we would have it operational.”

The ESS Reception Centre in Williams Lake to date has registered more than 80 people from the Fort St. James and Fraser Lake areas.

“Eva, Mark, and Gailene were team leads for us and Marilee did the volunteer management,” Dickson said noting that things ran wonderfully thanks to a great team of volunteers.

“There’s a whack of volunteers and they just did an amazing job. That is something that Williams Lake should be really proud of is our volunteers. They’re our unsung heroes.”