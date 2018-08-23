North Cariboo volunteer fire departments were on the scene of a structure fire Wednesday evening at Barlow Creek on Webber Road.

Assistant fire chief Ron Richert says Quesnel Fire Department was called out about 6:30 pm for mutual aid from Barlow Creek and 10 Mile Lake.

“We had six members and one pumper who attended on scene,” he said.

“Our interior attack crew went inside and extinguished the fire.”

Richert says that the Quesnel Department was on scene for about an hour.

“That was one our key elements that the fire didn’t spread to the outside of the structure due to the dry conditions. We really kept that in our thoughts.”

The house according to Richert sustained substantial damage and he says that the homeowner happened to be outside at the time.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.