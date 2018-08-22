Local RCMP members are assisting other detachments this wildfire season with evacuations, patrols, check points, and more.

“We have two officers within our detachment that are currently being deployed within Northern B.C and headed to Prince George today where they will receive their adjoining instructions to which community and which role they will deployed into until August 28th,” said Williams Lake RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley.

“We recently had one officer return back from nearly a week from Telegraph Creek also assisting up there.”

Pelley adds at this time he does not anticipate any further officers being released from Williams Lake.

“However it’s being continually assessed on a daily basis, ” he said.

“We certainly will not comprise our core policing or any of the aspects that we need to address locally, but we will complement during this emergent event all over Northern British Columbia.”

563 wildfires including 16 new fires that started Tuesday remain active across the province.

“Since April 1st of this year there have been 1,937 wildfires that collectively have burned 629,000 hectares of land,” said BC Wildfire Service information officer Ryan Turcotte.

“The fire situation continues to be quite active and firefighting efforts remains focused on public safety and the protection of property and infrastructure. We currently have over 3,700 personnel across the board engaged responding to this fire situation.”