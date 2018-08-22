An evacuation order was issued for one property located approximately 50 kilometers southeast of Horsefly and 70 kilometers northeast of 100 Mile House.

The Cariboo Regional District issued the order Monday morning for the lone property in the Gotchen Lake area.

“Yesterday we did discover a new fire located near Gotchen Lake in the Deception Creek area,” said fire information assistant Robyn Clark.

“It is estimated at 52 hectares and it is being closely monitored by the BC Wildfire Service.”

Two new fires including this one and one that was called out were discovered yesterday.

“We are still encouraging the public to report any new fires that they do notice,” Clark said.

“We haven’t seen too many fires surface in recent days but there is some potential for lightning activity later this week.”

An evacuation order was also issued Monday for six properties in the Whitton Lake area due to the Tweedsmuir Complex.

“Staff are currently assessing resource needs for this complex,” BC Wildfire Service said.

“There was no significant fire growth over the last operational period. All identified values within the complex are being identified and assessed for structure protection. Staff and equipment resources are working on the East side of the Park boundary and contingency lines have been constructed north of Anahim Lake.”

Portions of Tweedsmuir Park due to the 200,000 hectare lightning caused blaze are currently closed.

There are currently 62 active wildfires within the Cariboo Fire Centre.