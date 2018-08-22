The CRD library in 100 Mile House remains closed following a stabbing Tuesday night.

“Of course our thoughts are with our library staff today as well as the victim,” said Emily Epp, CRD manager of communications.

“We’re really thankul that there weren’t additional patrons in the libary at the time other than the two people invovled in the incident and that none of our staff were injured.”

Epp adds that the CRD is really proud of how staff handled the incident, responding quickly and following the procedures that are in place.

“However that being said we recognize that witnessing this kind of incident is traumatic for our staff,” she said.

“So we plan to be supporting them today in going forward as they need with critical stress debriefing or other kinds of assistance.”

100 Mile RCMP were called to the public library on Birch Avenue at 7:42 p.m after two men were reportd to be in a physical altercation.

“One man had been injured and was taken to hospital for medical treatment for injuries consistent with an edged weapon,” North District Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a news release.

“His injuries have been described as serious but non-life-threatening.”

A suspect who remains in police custody was located a short distance from the scene. He was arrested without incident and is scheduled to make a court appearance today.

“Both men are known to each other and the police do not believe there is a further risk to the greater public,” said Saunderson.

“These two men along with other unknown individuals had been involved in an altercation earlier in the evening.”

Anyone who may have been in the area between 9:30 a.m to 7:30 p.m on Tuesday, August 21 and may possibly have video footage, like cell phone or dash cam video are encouraged to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.