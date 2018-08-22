Williams Lake’s Environmental Ambassador says she has enjoyed her position this summer which draws to a close next week.

Fraser Valley kinesiology student, Morgan Lord has been busy since the middle of May conducting sprinkling and recycling audits as well as attending community events including the Williams Lake Farmer’s Market to spread awareness.

“I thought it was a really intersting role,” Lord said.

“It just came up and I happened to apply for it, and it’s been really awesome to be able to work with all the different people throughout the community. I’ve met a lot of really awesome, really neat people.”

Lord explains that each day has been different in her role with some being in the office making brochures and informational packets, and others being out in the field being at schools or at Boitanio Day Camp doing some games with the kids.

Earlier she had even partnered with the Conservation Society to make the Wildfire Information expo and barbecue held on May 30th as a ‘zero waste event’ with compostable utensils, plates, napkins, and recyclable items being used instead of Styrofoam and plastics.

“What surprised me the most was probably how willing people were to listen to me and talk to me, and approach me and ask me questions because they were wanting to change and they wanted to improve recycling because it’s always changing and it’s really confusing at times,” Lord said.

“It was really encouraging to see.”

Lord’s last day will be August 31st and she encourages anyone with questions to contact her at 250-392-1769 or mlord@williamslake.ca

Director of public works Gary Muraca said that the position for the Environmental Ambassador was made possible through a successful grant application and that he’s hopeful it will be made available next year.

“Recycling is always changing and it’s always difficult to keep up with it and understand what can go in your curbside and what can go down at the depot,” Lord said.

“General education is awesome and I think that we’re doing a really great job here and there’s a lot of improvement, but there can be more for sure.”