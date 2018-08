The City of Williams Lake has closed its Emergency Operations Centre as of 1 today due to greatly improved conditions in the Williams Lake area over the past few days.

Emergency Support Services for evacuees continues to operate out of the Lake City Secondary Williams Lake Campus and has registered 74 people to date.

Currently, the service is being run on an “on-call” basis and can be reached at 250-267-6405.

The EOC can be reopened quickly if required.