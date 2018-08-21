Two candidates with close ties to School District 27 have announced that they will be running for CRD Area F Director in the upcoming municipal election.

Current trustee vice chair for School District 27, Brice O’Neill has spent his entire life in the Cariboo volunteering extensively. He has also been the Executive Chef at New World Café for the past nine years.

“I want to put the political experience that I have received over the past several years to work for the residents of the area,” O’Neill said.

“Having spent much of my growing up years in Area F, I know I can be a voice for the people living here.”

If elected O’Neill says that one of his main focuses will be working towards bringing a stronger communication system for the area including access to high-speed internet

“Modern communication is vital for emergency services for people living in these more remote locations. In addition, the ability of local businesses to be productive in this day and age require high-speed access,” he said.

“Folks simply can’t be without it and I plan on fighting for it.”

O’Neill will be going up against 150 Mile House resident and high school teacher Shannon Rerie.

“12 years ago, I brought my then young son to the 150 Mile House Fire department Halloween event, and I knew then that I had to move to the area,” said Rerie.

“I have lived here ever since. Now I want to give back to the community and surrounding areas.”

Current CRD Area F Director Joan Sorley confirmed last year that she will not be seeking re-election.

General elections take place on October 20, 2018.