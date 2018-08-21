Quesnel RCMP seized a gun and what is believed to be heroin after stopping a cyclist Monday morning.

A patrolling officer spotted the man who allegedly was not wearing a helmet on Winder Street at 1:20 a.m.

The man was later identified as having an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

“During the arrest the police officer located a sawed off shotgun, ammunition and what is believed to be heroin and other drug paraphernalia in the man’s backpack,” said Sgt. Chris Riddle.

RCMP continue to investigate and several charges against the man are being considered.

“Quesnel RCMP are aware that many criminals are currently using bicycles to move about our City and police continue to identify suspicious people of interest,” said Quesnel Detachment Commander Staff Sergeant Andrew Burton.