The Cariboo Regional District issued an Evacuation Order for 14 properties in the Klinaklini Lake area Monday morning.

“This is a very remote area,” said deputy public information officer Tim Conrad noting that the properties are vacational properties that are fly in, fly out.

“We’re aware that there is not anybody in the area at this time, but RCMP are going to check to make sure. We’re confident that most of the people are out of the area.”

Conrad says there are two fires within the area that appear to have merged.

View a map of the affected areas here: https://bit.ly/2PmwcfU

Five evacuation orders and five evacuation alerts as of Monday remain in place in the Cariboo Regional District.

“Williams Lake has received approximately 70 evacuees to date and the City’s other partner communities, such as Quesnel, Williams Lake, Dawson Creek, and Fort St John remain on standby,” said the City of Prince George.

“So far, the City has provided lodging for 1300 evacuees in hotels and motels. Nearly 1000 evacuees have found accommodation with friends and family.”

Use the CRD’s online interactive map to see all the areas on evacuation alert or order and the wildfires in the area: https://bit.ly/2tcpS1e