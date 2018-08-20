Farm Credit Canada (FCC) is giving the City of Williams Lake $25,000 through its FCC AgriSpirit Fund to purchase new breathing apparatus for the Williams Lake Fire Department.

FCC announced Monday that it is contributing $1.5 million to 84 community projects across Canada including seven in British Columbia.

“The FCC AgriSpirit Fund is about helping community-minded individuals and groups undertake projects that enhance the quality of life in rural Canada,” said Sophie Perreault, FCC executive vice-president and chief operating officer.

“Our employees care about the communities where they live and work, and we share in their pride and sense of accomplishment by lending a helping hand.”

Over the past 15 years, the FCC AgriSpirit Fund has supported 1,170 projects through an investment of more than $13.5 million.

The next application period opens in spring 2019. Registered charities, municipalities and non-profit organizations interested in funding can visit www.fccagrispiritfund.ca.