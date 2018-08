Preliminary results indicate an overwhelming success for the Interlakes Fire Truck Referendum held Saturday.

Cariboo Regional District (CRD) manager of communications, Emily Epp says the unofficial results show that 251 residents voted yes and four no.

The referendum was to allow the CRD with no change to current taxes to borrow $800,000 for two new fire trucks in 2019 and 2021.

Official results are expected to released Monday afternoon.