A Williams Lake small business owner is hoping to pay it forward to Prince George.

Chuck Casselton and his family have started a fire relief donation drive for Prince George and was busy Sunday collecting donations at the Canadian Tire parking Lot.

“We’re looking for water, Gatorade, personal hygiene items, kids clothing, kids toys, pet supplies,” he said noting that Total Pet is also accepting donations for pets.

“We’re taking any non-perishables. We’re trying to just get all of the necessities covered for anyone who is out of home right now.”

Casselton said he is hopeful that by Wednesday they might have a full trailer that they can take up to the relief centre in Prince George.

“We evacuated to Kamloops first because we were already out of town and then we had to go to PG because our pets were rescued from our home, and they wound up going north so we had to catch up to our pets. We spent 15 days on Fraser Lake which is now evacuated,” Casselton recounted of being evacuated last year in Williams Lake.

“I really want to pay it back to those people in the North, and we’ve had people come here already and say PG was so great to us last year. This is a donation to pay it back.”



Further information on the Fire Relief For Prince George can be found on Facebook.

Casselton will be accepting donations at the Canadian Tire parking lot in Williams Lake Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

“Depending on the reaction we get from the community we could keep it going longer than that,” he said.

“I would like to put it out to all the other business owners in town that we were all closed last year during the evacuation, but we can all do something to help the people that are evacuated this year.”

“I’m a small business owner myself and it hurt, but let’s help them out.”