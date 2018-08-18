There are currently 65 active wildfires within the Cariboo Fire Centre which is down from the 75 reported on Friday.

Five fires were called and one new fire was discovered on Friday within the Chilcotin Fire Zone.

“We are anticipating warm and dry conditions with some light winds for the next five days,” the Centre said.

“There will be locally gusty winds today, and potentially less smoke in some areas throughout the fire centre. There is a risk of thunderstorms on Wednesday and a chance of some light showers later in the week.”

Fire Activity as of Saturday, August 18:

Both Horsefly Lake and Lang Lake wildfires are now in being held status and will no longer be considered a wildfire of note after August 19 at 10:00 a.m.

Quesnel Fire Zone

There are 11 active wildfires burning in this zone. There is one fire Being Held, two fires Under Control and eight fires in Out of Control status.

There are two fires in the area of North Baezaeko, south of Kluskoil Lake Park. The fire west of the Wildfire of Note is estimated at 370 hectares. The Yuzkli Lake fire is south of Big Valley Creek and estimated at 32.5 hectares. There are no communities or structures threatened at this time. The fire west of Mustang Lakes is estimated at 123.5 hectares. This fire is in steep terrain that is inaccessible to ground crews.

Williams Lake Zone

There are nine active wildfires burning in this zone. There are two fires Being Held, and seven fires Under Control.

The Mayfield Lake Fire is estimated at 300 hectares. It is 100% guarded and 70% contained. Fire behavior was reduced Friday due to smoky conditions.

Horsefly zone

There are 22 active wildfires fires burning in this zone. All fires have been assessed and actioned in priority sequence. Seven fires are Being Held, five are Under Control, and ten are in Out of Control status.

The Quartz Mountain fire is mapped at 522 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service. The Boulderly Creek fire, located on the east arm of Quesnel Lake is mapped at 233 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service. The fire west of Warttig Lake is estimated at 50 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service. The wildfire East of Mitchell Lake is estimated at 5.5 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service. The Roaring River Valley fire is estimated at 1000 hectares. This fire is located in the high alpine and is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service.

100 Mile zone

There are 17 active fires. All fires have been assessed and actioned in priority sequence. Four fires are Being Held, five are Under Control and eight are in Out of Control status.

The fire southwest of Clearwater Lake, north of Mahood Lake is estimated at 80 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service. The Hendrix Ridge fire is estimated at 110 hectares. This fire is being actioned by industry. The fire three kilometres east of McNeil Lake is estimated at 15 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service. The fire 16 kilometres north of Canim Lake is estimated at 117 hectares. This fire is being monitored closely by the BC Wildfire Service. Although the Young Lake fire is in Being Held status we have received inquiries. It remains at 245 hectares in size and is being actioned by 17 firefighters and a strike team.

Chilcotin zone

The Chilcotin Fire Zone currently has ten active wildfires. Four fires are Out of Control, four fires are in Under Control status and two fires are Being Held.