The Cariboo Regional District partially lifted an evacuation alert Friday afternoon for more than 300 properties north of Mayfield Lake which is 25 kilometers south of Williams Lake.

“342 properties north of Mayfield Lake are now all clear and that includes communities near Springhouse, Desous Mountain, Pablo Creek and English Road,” said public information officer Emily Epp.

“There is a part of the Mayfield Lake fire, however, that is still causing a bit of concern so we do have an evacuation alert still in place for 28 properties.”

That alert is replacing the “Mayfield Lake Area, North to Buckley Drive and West to Fraser River Evacuation Alert” issued at 1:30 pm on Friday, August 11, 2018.

Use the CRD’s online interactive map to see all the areas on evacuation alert and the wildfires in the area: https://bit.ly/2r9P2MQ

Firefighting crews have made good progress on the Mayfield Lake wildfire that is 70 percent contained and 100 percent guarded.

“A few spot fires were identified outside of the fire perimeter and have since been extinguished by personnel,” BC Wildfire Service said.

“The focus for today will be on extending the 10 foot blackline to 20 feet. Weather permitting, planned ignitions will occur, to burn unburnt fuels within the fire perimeter.”

With wildfires remaining active and firefighting activities continue in the area, the CRD reminds residents that it is important that they stay out of active wildfire areas.

“Interfering in an active fire area will result in crews ceasing ground and air operations potentially endangering nearby properties.”