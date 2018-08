RCMP in Williams Lake are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man they are looking to speak with.

The male according to North District Cpl. Madonna Saunderson is described as an Indigenous Male, 5’7″ tall with a mustache and tattoo of an owl on his upper right arm and shoulder. He also drives a black Ford F150 pickup.

If you know this man or have any information RCMP ask that you contact them at 250-392-6211 Or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.