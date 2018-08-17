The Cariboo Regional District lifted on Friday the two evacuation alerts in the Lang Lake area for 454 properties as firefighting crews have made good progress on wildfires within the the area.

The “Lang Lake/Murphy Lake Area Evacuation Alert” and “Hawkins Lake and Eagle Lake Area Evacuation Alert” are now all clear.

“To ensure public safety, stay out of fire affected areas and obey all warning and hazard signs,” the CRD said.

See an overview map at https://bit.ly/2MjIyaE.

The Lang Lake wildfire of note (C42138) located five kilometres southeast Lang Lake and 10 kilometres north of Canim Lake is 70 per cent contained and 100 per cent guarded.

“The fire is now in Being Held status,” said BC Wildfire Service.

Use the CRD’s online interactive map to see all the areas on evacuation alert and the wildfires in the area: https://bit.ly/2r9P2MQ