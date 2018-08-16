The Cariboo Regional District issued an Evacuation Order for 62 properties Thursday evening in the Dean River North area, including the Itcha Ilgachuz Provincial Park.

“Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action,” the CRD said.

View a map of the affected areas here: https://bit.ly/2OC6wKU

The evacuation route is Highway 20 to Williams Lake and people can register at the ESS Reception Centre at Lake City Secondary Campus at 640 Carson Drive in Williams Lake.

The order area includes 57 properties in the Cariboo Regional District and five properties on Ulkatcho First Nation.

Use the CRD’s online interactive map to see all the areas on evacuation alert or order and the wildfires in the area: https://bit.ly/2tcpS1e