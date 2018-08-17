A 23-year old Williams Lake man, the accused in a hit and run incident in Clinton, has been ordered to stand trial.

Jared Ingle is due back in Supreme Court in Kamloops on December 17th.

He’s facing several charges including Assault with a Weapon, Aggravated Assault, Uttering Threats, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Stop at the Scene of an Accident and Theft.

Clinton RCMP responded to a report of a hit and run back on January 5th.

Police say the vehicle struck a local resident and then proceeded for two and a half blocks with the man on the hood of the car before he was able to get off.

The suspect vehicle, a Chrysler Intrepid with stolen license plates, was later spotted in Lac La Hache where Williams Lake RCMP arrested a male driver and female passenger.