A Quesnel player will suit up with the Chase Heat in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League this season.

Kasey Jackson, a forward, signed with the team after attending a development camp last weekend.

Jackson, who played his minor hockey in Quesnel, played for the Pacific Coast Hockey Academy last season.

At just 16 years of age, Kasey will be one of the younger players in the KIJHL this season.