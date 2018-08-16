The all clear has been given to properties impacted by alerts or orders because of the Twin Creek wildfire.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) Emergency Operations Centre said Thursday that the wildfire no longer poses an imminent risk of danger to life and properties.

The Evacuation Alerts issued on August 11, 2018 and August 12, 2018 are rescinded for the following properties:

The communities of 70 Mile House and South Green Lake;

1761, 1771, 1781, 1791, Hutchinson Rd; and

All other properties within the boundary

The previous Evacuation Order and Alert for all properties in the Twin Creek Wildfire area have also been rescinded.

The Twin Creek wildfire as of Thursday, August 16 is still 585 hectares and has been removed as a Wildfire of Note.

“Crews continue to make excellent progress,” BC Wildfire Service said.