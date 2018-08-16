The Evacuation Order for Narcosli has been reduced and the Evacuation Alert has been lifted for electoral Area B in the North Cariboo.

Emily Epp is the Communications Manager for the CRD…

-based on progress on the Narcosli Creek wildfire and recommendations from the BC Wildfire Service we have been able to downgrade part of the Evacuation Order in the Narcosli Creek area. And that means that 10 properties are no longer on Evacuation Order, they’re back to an Alert. However, there are 23 properties that do remain on Evacuation Order in that area due to concerns on that part of the Narcosli Creek wildfire.

Epp says those are on the eastern side of the area, closest to the Fraser River.

She says 1,558 properties in CRD electoral Area B, including Bouchie Lake and Milburn Lake, have now been given the all clear.

Epp says an Evacuation alert remains in place for 985 properties however.

They are in the Narcosli Creek area and the West Fraser area.

And the City of Quesnel has also rescinded the Evacuation Alert for 1,772 residents in West Quesnel.

That decision is also due to the success that firefighters have had on the Narcosli Creek wildfire.