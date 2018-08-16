The Quesnel Kangaroos will open the Central Interior Hockey League Season on the road.

The Roos will visit the Williams Lake Stampeders on Saturday, October 6th.

Quesnel’s home opener will be on October 13th and the Kitimat Ice Demons will provide the opposition.

Before all of that though, the team will be holding tryouts in September on the 4th, 6th, 11th and 13th starting at 9 pm.

Regular practices will then begin on the 18th.

2018/2019 SCHEDULE

HOME

Date: Game Time: VS Team:

Oct 13 7:30pm VS Kitimat Ice Demons

Oct 14 (Sun) 1:00pm VS Terrace River Kings

Nov 10 7 :30pm VS Williams Lake Stampeders

Nov 18 (Sun) 1 :00pm VS Prince Rupert Rampage

Nov 24 7:30pm VS Williams Lake Stampeders

Dec 15 7:30pm VS Williams Lake Stampeders

Jan 12 7:30pm VS Terrace River Kings

Jan 13 (Sun) 1:00pm VS Kitimat Ice Demons

AWAY

Oct 6 VS Williams Lake Stampeders

Oct 20 VS Prince Rupert Rampage

Oct 21 (Sun) VS Kitimat Ice Demons

Nov 3 VS Williams Lake Stampeders

Dec 1 VS Williams Lake Stampeders

Jan 5 VS Williams Lake Stampeders

Jan 26 VS Terrace River Kings

Jan 27 (Sun) VS Prince Rupert Rampage