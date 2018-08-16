The Quesnel Kangaroos will open the Central Interior Hockey League Season on the road.
The Roos will visit the Williams Lake Stampeders on Saturday, October 6th.
Quesnel’s home opener will be on October 13th and the Kitimat Ice Demons will provide the opposition.
Before all of that though, the team will be holding tryouts in September on the 4th, 6th, 11th and 13th starting at 9 pm.
Regular practices will then begin on the 18th.
2018/2019 SCHEDULE
HOME
Date: Game Time: VS Team:
Oct 13 7:30pm VS Kitimat Ice Demons
Oct 14 (Sun) 1:00pm VS Terrace River Kings
Nov 10 7 :30pm VS Williams Lake Stampeders
Nov 18 (Sun) 1 :00pm VS Prince Rupert Rampage
Nov 24 7:30pm VS Williams Lake Stampeders
Dec 15 7:30pm VS Williams Lake Stampeders
Jan 12 7:30pm VS Terrace River Kings
Jan 13 (Sun) 1:00pm VS Kitimat Ice Demons
AWAY
Oct 6 VS Williams Lake Stampeders
Oct 20 VS Prince Rupert Rampage
Oct 21 (Sun) VS Kitimat Ice Demons
Nov 3 VS Williams Lake Stampeders
Dec 1 VS Williams Lake Stampeders
Jan 5 VS Williams Lake Stampeders
Jan 26 VS Terrace River Kings
Jan 27 (Sun) VS Prince Rupert Rampage