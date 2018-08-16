A trial date will be set later this month for the driver of a Greyhound bus that was involved in a fatal accident that claimed the life of a North Cariboo resident.

Colin Lucas Dunlop is due back in court on August 28th.

Dunlop is charged with one count of Driving Without Due Care and Attention.

The charge is in connection with an accident back on April 21st of 2017 on Highway 97 just south of Kersley.

Police say it also involved a car, a pickup truck and a tractor pulling a piece of farm equipment.

The tractor was being driven by Mike Bailey who lost his life in the crash.

RCMP said several other people were injured in the accident, two seriously.

The bus was travelling from Clinton to Prince George at the time.