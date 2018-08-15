A view from Williams Lake on Sunday, August 12. -My Cariboo Now

Music performances won’t be held in the park but at the Gibraltar Room in Williams Lake.

Event manager for Performances in the Park Angela Sommer says they spent two hours this morning trying to figure out what to do as the air quality index remains bad.

“We ran one concert outside last year on August 2nd which was terrible for everybody and everyone felt sick when we were done,” explains Sommer.

“So we decided this time we’ll be safe and move it inside, and the Gibraltar Room was available so we rented that instead.”

Performances in the Park on Thursday, August 16 will feature Red Monkey/Black King and High Quadra Ramblers. The final concert on Thursday, August 23 which will also be held at the Gibraltar Room will see Bernadette Ducharme and Borderland.

“I can think of 10 people that wouldn’t come if it was outside,” said Sommer.

“But they will come because it’s inside and they can breathe. People with asthma, any kind of respiratory problems before the smoke starts they’re not going to come in an outside event.”