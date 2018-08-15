All angling on the Horsefly River from Quesnel Lake to the Woodjam Bridge is closed due to high temperatures.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said the closure is to help protect rainbow trout from health risks associated with rising water temperatures and will remain in effect until further notice.

“When water temperatures rise above 18 °C, the mortality of catch-and-release rainbow trout increases,” the Ministry explained in a news bulletin.

“Water temperatures downstream of Woodjam Bridge currently vary from approximately 19 C to 23 °C.”

Ministry officials will be closely monitoring the river which will be reopened when conditions return to acceptable levels.